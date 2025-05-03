Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 494,194 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,803,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494,194 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.9% of Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $86,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $53.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.20. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

