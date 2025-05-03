ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 631,510 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,368,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631,510 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $41,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 1,532.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 520,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 488,790 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 291.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 88,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 66,132 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,155,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 307,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 235,288 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MIR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirion Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

MIR stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -85.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.34 million. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. Mirion Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

