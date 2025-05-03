Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 7,542 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,542 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $1,659,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 619,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,684,000 after buying an additional 77,089 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $24,320,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $299.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $379.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.76.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 43.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Eaton from $350.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ETN

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.