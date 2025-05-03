ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 195,158 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,530,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,158 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 8.76% of 8X8 worth $30,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 18.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 28,030 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in 8X8 by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 143,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,982,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 237,181 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.81.

8X8 ( NASDAQ:EGHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. Equities research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $3.30 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on 8X8 from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $2.60 to $1.90 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.66.

In other news, insider Laurence Denny sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 233,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,373. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 50,000 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,187,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,360,879.78. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,678 shares of company stock worth $590,602 in the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

