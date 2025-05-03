Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.6% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 278.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 18,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 37,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 18,592 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,241,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,611,000 after purchasing an additional 416,379 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD opened at $103.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.10 billion, a PE ratio of 280.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.82. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $119.96.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.53%.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 137,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $14,073,240.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,223 shares in the company, valued at $17,502,415.06. This represents a 44.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 160,605 shares of company stock worth $16,718,136 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

