Axa S.A. Raises Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 470.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 673,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555,707 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $74,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitlin John LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 335.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Arista Networks by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $121.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.36.

Arista Networks Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $91.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.75. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The firm has a market cap of $114.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $159,409.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,752.64. This represents a 15.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total transaction of $9,248,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,155.36. This trade represents a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,355 shares of company stock worth $39,446,799 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

