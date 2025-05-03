Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Grows Stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 152.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,001,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208,699 shares during the quarter. Frontier Communications Parent comprises about 2.3% of Aristeia Capital L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. owned about 0.80% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $69,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,277,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,412,000 after acquiring an additional 303,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $191,247,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth $114,555,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 472.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,149,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,295,000 after buying an additional 2,599,714 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,323,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,615,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FYBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, New Street Research lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontier Communications Parent

In other news, EVP John Harrobin sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $1,296,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,593.23. This represents a 31.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average is $35.49. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $39.21.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

