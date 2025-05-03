Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $354,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 640,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,667,000 after buying an additional 19,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock opened at $107.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.05. The firm has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.93 and a 12 month high of $110.48.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.43%.

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $114.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.69.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

