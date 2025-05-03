Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 174,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $24,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in shares of Datadog by 407.6% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299,688 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $462,910,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,278,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,300 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Datadog by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,905,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $173,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

DDOG stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.89, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $170.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.47.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total transaction of $18,148,051.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 324,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,371,802.84. The trade was a 28.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $11,762,909.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,745,481.08. The trade was a 19.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,561 shares of company stock valued at $57,166,767 in the last 90 days. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Datadog from $164.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.33.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

