Axa S.A. Sells 9,852 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 497,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,852 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 1.38% of Novanta worth $76,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 487,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,504,000 after buying an additional 59,986 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Novanta by 482.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Novanta by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,910,000 after acquiring an additional 279,793 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Novanta by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 14,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 816.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 17,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Novanta from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Novanta stock opened at $121.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.04 and a beta of 1.42. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.76 and a 1-year high of $187.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.09 and its 200 day moving average is $147.95.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

