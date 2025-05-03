Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $222.00.

RDDT has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Reddit to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Reddit from $210.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Reddit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Reddit from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.30.

Reddit Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Reddit stock opened at $113.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.82 and a 200 day moving average of $143.22. Reddit has a 52 week low of $46.24 and a 52 week high of $230.41.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Reddit had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $392.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($8.19) earnings per share. Reddit’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reddit will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Reddit

In related news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total value of $2,628,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,370,905.32. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Habiger purchased 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,898.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,130.88. This represents a 2.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 711,270 shares of company stock valued at $94,239,985 over the last three months.

Institutional Trading of Reddit

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDDT. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reddit by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reddit by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,294,000 after purchasing an additional 54,451 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Reddit by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,799,000 after acquiring an additional 80,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Reddit by 9.2% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

