Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RDDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Reddit from $215.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Redburn Partners set a $75.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Reddit from $220.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Reddit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.30.

Shares of RDDT stock opened at $113.01 on Friday. Reddit has a fifty-two week low of $46.24 and a fifty-two week high of $230.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.89.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $392.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.55 million. Reddit had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($8.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Reddit will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reddit news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 48,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $7,834,261.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 599,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,565,226. This trade represents a 7.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 92,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.35, for a total value of $14,523,247.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,095,407.35. The trade was a 44.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 711,270 shares of company stock worth $94,239,985 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Reddit by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,070,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,288,000 after purchasing an additional 913,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 184.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,181,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,606,000 after buying an additional 5,950,909 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,861,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Reddit by 1,011.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,788,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,768 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Reddit by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,861,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,325,000 after acquiring an additional 211,636 shares in the last quarter.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

