Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 134.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $13,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

OEF stock opened at $275.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.01. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $232.57 and a 52 week high of $300.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.74.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

