ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 367,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,337 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $18,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 52.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,502,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,738,000 after acquiring an additional 514,005 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $981,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ADM shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM opened at $47.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $40.98 and a 1-year high of $66.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

