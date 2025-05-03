Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $40.12 Million Stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,012,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 217,577 shares during the quarter. Knowles makes up 1.5% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $40,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KN. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,016,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after buying an additional 90,953 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at $2,366,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 92,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KN. StockNews.com downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Craig Hallum raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Knowles from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Knowles Stock Up 2.8 %

Knowles stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $132.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.95 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 34.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

