Aristotle Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,971,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,470 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $656,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $187.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.46 and a one year high of $265.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.42.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

