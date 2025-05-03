AmeriServ Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

AmeriServ Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 128,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,460,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 4.0% of AmeriServ Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,620,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,751,000 after buying an additional 23,351,829 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,320,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,440,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,183,000 after purchasing an additional 847,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5,763.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 606,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,285,000 after purchasing an additional 596,141 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.54 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.66 and a 52-week high of $59.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.39.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1983 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.