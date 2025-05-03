Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 452,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,976,000 after purchasing an additional 67,486 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 5,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 593,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,537,000 after buying an additional 19,609 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $25,191,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Moody’s by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $465.35 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $377.90 and a 1-year high of $531.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $472.13.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.25. Moody’s had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 29.03%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.47%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.20, for a total transaction of $146,738.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,321,046.80. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $659,535. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $481.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moody’s from $543.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Moody’s from $610.00 to $572.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $585.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $515.87.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

