Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,268,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 22,593 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at $2,905,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB opened at $60.23 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $49.43 and a 12-month high of $137.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. Albemarle’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Albemarle from $109.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Clarkson Capital began coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Albemarle

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.