Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $38,000 Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ResMed from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ResMed from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,896,290.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,842,105.44. The trade was a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $484,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,695,249.98. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,013 shares of company stock worth $11,298,816 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD opened at $239.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.42 and a 12-month high of $263.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.32 and a 200-day moving average of $233.98. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Featured Stories

