Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $16.01 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 66,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,007,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $4,627,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,515 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of TRV opened at $267.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.21 and a 1 year high of $269.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.32.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

