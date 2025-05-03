Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Has $50.55 Million Stock Position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,477,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,716 shares during the period. HashiCorp makes up approximately 21.4% of Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $50,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in HashiCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,554,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 72,088 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in HashiCorp by 1,512.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 720,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,663,000 after acquiring an additional 676,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,869,000 after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HCP opened at $34.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.30. HashiCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $34.85.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

