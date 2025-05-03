Axa S.A. Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Axa S.A. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,807,011 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,474 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 0.8% of Axa S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.16% of QUALCOMM worth $277,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at QUALCOMM
In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,596.63. This represents a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $509,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,716,927. The trade was a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,266 shares of company stock worth $5,267,436 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
QUALCOMM Trading Up 3.4 %
NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $139.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.74 and a 200 day moving average of $158.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $230.63.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.
QUALCOMM Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
