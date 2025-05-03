Aristotle Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,566,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,406 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Commerce Bancshares worth $533,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $566,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $475,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 39,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $2,861,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP David L. Orf sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $70,696.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,222. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 13,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $914,285.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,028.96. The trade was a 13.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,842 shares of company stock worth $3,423,857 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $63.02 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $72.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.24.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $428.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

