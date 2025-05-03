Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Trims Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 45,530 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 0.44% of Voya Financial worth $28,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Voya Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

NYSE VOYA opened at $61.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $84.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.93.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

