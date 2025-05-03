Aristotle Capital Management LLC Sells 16,448 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,448 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hara Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $57.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $48.49 and a 1 year high of $69.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day moving average is $55.82.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

