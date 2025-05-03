Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Makes New $13.37 Million Investment in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 624,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,372,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 61,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 35,973 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,951,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,949 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 857,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,352,000 after acquiring an additional 57,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,226,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,237,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,155,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,932,000 after buying an additional 255,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLD. Barclays upgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.12, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average is $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $30.45.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -270.59%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

