Aspire Growth Partners LLC Takes $894,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Aspire Growth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.2% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $351.83 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $286.00 and a 52 week high of $386.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $335.45 and a 200-day moving average of $356.90.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.