Aspire Growth Partners LLC Takes $894,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Aspire Growth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.2% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $351.83 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $286.00 and a 52 week high of $386.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $335.45 and a 200-day moving average of $356.90.
About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Meta Takes A Bow With Q1 Earnings – Watch For Tariff Impact in Q2
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Amazon Earnings: 2 Reasons to Love It, 1 Reason to Be Cautious
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Palantir Earnings: 1 Bullish Signal and 1 Area of Concern
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.