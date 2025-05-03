Asset Management Group Inc. Has $11.37 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 2.0% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $11,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,577,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,004,000 after acquiring an additional 49,939 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,366,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,677,000 after purchasing an additional 143,077 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,862,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,767,000 after buying an additional 67,236 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,407,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,902,000 after buying an additional 48,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 897,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,197,000 after acquiring an additional 15,739 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $117.13 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $102.24 and a one year high of $136.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

