Aspire Growth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Aspire Growth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Aspire Growth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VOOV stock opened at $179.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.99 and a fifty-two week high of $199.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.57.
About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF
The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
