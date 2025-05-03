Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Decreases Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 51,241 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 1.26% of Carter’s worth $24,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,895,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,100,000 after buying an additional 366,293 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,851,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $154,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,857 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,042,000 after purchasing an additional 479,961 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,134,000 after purchasing an additional 964,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,651,000 after purchasing an additional 149,058 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CRI. UBS Group dropped their target price on Carter’s from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Carter’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Carter’s Stock Up 4.9 %

CRI opened at $34.96 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $32.04 and a one year high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.10.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $291.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.86 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

