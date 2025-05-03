Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 933 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 421,703 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,319,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $97.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $107.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.95.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

