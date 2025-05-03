Aspire Growth Partners LLC Invests $1.65 Million in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Aspire Growth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000. Capital Group Core Equity ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Aspire Growth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Aspire Growth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGUS. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 942.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 27,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 97,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 31,675 shares during the period.

Shares of CGUS opened at $33.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.60. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $36.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.0852 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

