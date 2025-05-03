SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Position Lowered by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $132.22 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $119.83 and a 1 year high of $144.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.27 and a 200-day moving average of $135.31. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.80.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.