SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Position Lowered by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SDY opened at $132.22 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $119.83 and a 1 year high of $144.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.27 and a 200-day moving average of $135.31. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.80.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
