Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Atalan Capital Partners LP

Atalan Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up about 14.8% of Atalan Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Atalan Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $148,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $484,210,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,484 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,788,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,714 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6,676.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 988,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,616,000 after acquiring an additional 973,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 33,979.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 458,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,580,000 after purchasing an additional 457,025 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $312.07 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $248.09 and a fifty-two week high of $344.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.07, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.35 and a 200 day moving average of $317.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($0.14). Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is -736.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Willis Towers Watson Public

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total transaction of $1,136,245.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,986,996.09. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.