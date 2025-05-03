Accredited Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,904,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,476,000 after purchasing an additional 930,784 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,591,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,941 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,988,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,943,000 after purchasing an additional 43,972 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,688,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,453,000 after purchasing an additional 239,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6,492.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 685,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,813,000 after purchasing an additional 674,840 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $123.61 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $105.18 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.40 and its 200 day moving average is $127.25.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.3282 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.