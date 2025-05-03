Accredited Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 35,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,000. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 1.9% of Accredited Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVDE. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVDE opened at $69.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.22 and a 200-day moving average of $64.48. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $69.96.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.