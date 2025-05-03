Accredited Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 35,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,000. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 1.9% of Accredited Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVDE. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.
Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance
AVDE opened at $69.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.22 and a 200-day moving average of $64.48. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $69.96.
About Avantis International Equity ETF
The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
