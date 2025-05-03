AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 132.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 592,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,727 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $33,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXAS. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 22,825.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 2,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EXAS. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.90.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EXAS opened at $51.55 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $39.97 and a 12 month high of $72.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $706.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.58 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

