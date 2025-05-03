Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Lowers Position in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) by 95.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536,000 shares during the quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s holdings in Altus Power were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMPS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Altus Power by 11,326.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AMPS. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Altus Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Capital downgraded Altus Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Friday, March 21st. B. Riley downgraded Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altus Power from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altus Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Altus Power Price Performance

AMPS stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $801.30 million, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34. Altus Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $44.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.64 million. Altus Power had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 4.79%. Analysts predict that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregg J. Felton sold 71,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $349,400.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,023,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,756,347.36. This trade represents a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dustin Weber sold 9,162 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $44,985.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,002,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,832,820.01. This represents a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,422 shares of company stock worth $1,093,796. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altus Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.