Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Purchases Shares of 20,000 Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ARM during the third quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $419,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,265,000 after acquiring an additional 228,467 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Stock Up 6.8 %

ARM stock opened at $123.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.29. Arm Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $188.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ARM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra Research raised shares of ARM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of ARM from $176.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on ARM in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.20.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

