Ategra Capital Management LLC Buys 118,069 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Ategra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,741 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,069 shares during the quarter. Parke Bancorp accounts for approximately 4.7% of Ategra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ategra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.90% of Parke Bancorp worth $7,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 27,354 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Parke Bancorp by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Stock Up 2.3 %

PKBK stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $229.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29.

Parke Bancorp Announces Dividend

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.43 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Insider Transactions at Parke Bancorp

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,101 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $122,752.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,582.36. The trade was a 10.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,160 shares of company stock valued at $143,947 over the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

About Parke Bancorp

(Free Report)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

