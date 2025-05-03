Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Invests $1.86 Million in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZS. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Zscaler
In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $429,168.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,979,848.10. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,580,210 shares in the company, valued at $517,822,344.90. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,234 shares of company stock worth $42,030,790 over the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Zscaler Stock Performance
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. BTIG Research set a $252.00 price target on Zscaler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $207.00 target price on shares of Zscaler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.66.
Zscaler Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
