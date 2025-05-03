Aspex Management HK Ltd Invests $30.61 Million in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 130,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,608,000. EPAM Systems comprises approximately 0.8% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned 0.23% of EPAM Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $738,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler cut EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $251.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.88.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $160.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.05. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.15 and a twelve month high of $269.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

