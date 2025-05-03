Asset Management Group Inc. Has $1.06 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 296.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,536 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $26.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

