SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) Shares Acquired by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of SPDR Global Dow ETF worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGT. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DGT opened at $141.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.08. The stock has a market cap of $315.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 1-year low of $121.09 and a 1-year high of $144.60.

About SPDR Global Dow ETF

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

