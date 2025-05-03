Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Position Reduced by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,243 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Safehold by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,369,000 after buying an additional 91,965 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 317.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 65,370 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 265.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,484 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Safehold during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Safehold by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after buying an additional 29,348 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Safehold from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Safehold from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Safehold Stock Up 3.1 %

Safehold stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 36.59, a current ratio of 36.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.86.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 28.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.30%.

Safehold Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

