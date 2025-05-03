Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 552,278 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,715,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552,278 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.85% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $49,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 300.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 136,330 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 198,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 21,498 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,644,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
BSCT opened at $18.52 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $18.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average is $18.44.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
