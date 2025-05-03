Arrowroot Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Arrowroot Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.2% of Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.86. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
