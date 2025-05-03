Aspex Management HK Ltd Purchases 922,709 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,926,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922,709 shares during the quarter. GDS accounts for approximately 3.2% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Aspex Management HK Ltd’s holdings in GDS were worth $117,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of GDS by 1,904.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in GDS by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.48.

GDS Stock Up 9.1 %

GDS stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average is $25.27. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $52.50.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. GDS had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $425.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

