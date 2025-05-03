Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 6,942 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,942 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $90.87 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $88.95 and a 52-week high of $95.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.42.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.